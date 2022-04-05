US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD headed for a typically great April, thanks to RBA

AUD/USD tends to rise in April. However, FX traders should not consider seasonality in isolation, as it needs to be corroborated with other factors in order for it to be a useful tool.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday opened the door to the first interest rate increase in more than a decade as it dropped a previous pledge to be "patient" on policy, a major surprise that sent AUD/USD to multi-month highs. .

AUD/USD is now on course to register a weekly close above the 0.7610 Fibonacci level, a 61.8% retrace of the 0.8007 to 0.6968 (2021 to 2022) drop, which if sustained would likely see a much bigger rise in the weeks ahead and help spot close higher in April. The next upside target is the 0.7762 Fibo, 76.4% of the same 0.8007 to 0.6968 drop.

A seasonality study of AUD/USD's performance for each April since 2000 shows it has risen in 15 of the past 22 years, or 68% of the time. In April 2020, it closed up more than a whopping 6%. Related comments

