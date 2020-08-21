BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD fall puts structural support below 0.6800 in focus

Aug 21 (Reuters) - AUD/USD fell on Friday and its rally off the March low started to look tired as a growing list of bearish influences threatened to fuel a test of structural support in the 0.6650/0.6750 zone.

The solid upside surprise to August U.S. PMI contrasted with Australia's sharp PMI fall while July U.S. home sales struck a 14-year high, indicating diverging economic growth paths.

In reaction, the aussie's yield advantage diminished. Australia-U.S. 3-year spreads were close to falling below 10bps after peaking near 16bps on July 30. Further deterioration could weigh down AUD/USD.

Technicals highlighted downside AUD/USD risks, with daily RSI diverging after AUD/USD peaked at 0.7275 on Aug. 19 and now falling. Monthly RSI was on the verge of diverging and a long upper wick in place on the August monthly candle. AUD/USD was languishing below the 10- and 21-day moving averages and a sustained period below them would bolster bearish sentiment.

The 0.7065/75 region is key support, a break of which could trigger a run of stops and exodus of long positions, which could eventually drive a test of 0.6650/0.6750 structural support.

