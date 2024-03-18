BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD faces potential short squeeze as RBA, Fed risks loom

March 18 (Reuters) - AUD/USD traded near flat Monday to pause its slide from the March 8 daily high as key event risks loom, but potential for a short squeeze is growing and if the RBA and Fed cooperate the rally off February's monthly low could resume.

Economists expect the RBA to hold rates at Tuesday's meeting but the minutes of the RBA's Feb. 5-6 meeting said it was appropriate not to rule out a rate hike.

Australian inflation is at a two-year low but above the RBA's 2-3% target rate, which may keep the bank from giving any dovish hints Tuesday.

The RBA might also not lean dovish as economic signs of life from China could buoy Australia's economy. China factory output and retail sales came in above estimates in February. China remains Australia's largest trade partner and should economic improvement persist it will likely benefit Australia's economy.

The Fed press conference and dot plots are key risks. Should Chair Jerome Powell suggest rate cuts are still likely and the dot plots are not revised to indicate a higher terminal rate the U.S. dollar may sink.

Positioning may factor into a short squeeze. CFTC data show net-short Australia dollar positions increased and neared levels not seen since September, which was a record short.

Should those bullish influence align AUD/USD may rally toward 0.6870-0.6900.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst.

