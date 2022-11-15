BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD exposed if geopolitics interrupts risk rally

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has been riding high in recent weeks, but a menacing turn in the Russia-Ukraine conflict could pause the rally in risk assets - if not derail it.

Hopes of a dovish pivot by the U.S. Federal Reserve and an eventual easing of zero-COVID policies in China have boosted risk assets and sent the U.S. dollar reeling.

The S&P 500 has rallied nearly 9% since Nov 3, while London copper has soared around 15%. The AUD/USD gained around 8.5% in that period and reached a two-month high at 0.6797 on Tuesday, before reports that Russian-made missiles landed in Poland, near the Ukraine border, killing two people.

The price action since the reports has been choppy between 0.6705 and 0.6790. The pair eased to 0.6732 in Asia before U.S. President Joe Biden said preliminary information contests the Poland incident was due to missiles fired from Russia.

It seems unlikely the incident will trigger a significant escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but it could remind investors of the potentially perilous state of geopolitics at a time when risk valuations are stretched.

Conversely, a break above 0.6800 targets 0.6915 where the 50% retracement of the 2022 high-low and the Sept 13 high converge.

