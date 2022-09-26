BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD due for a correction but the trend is lower

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar may be due for a correction higher against the greenback after reaching a key technical target and becoming extremely oversold in the process. However, the broader trend remains lower.

AUD/USD has fallen nearly 10% since Aug 11, as the U.S. dollar soared across the board, global growth fears intensified, key commodity prices fell and risk aversion surged. While the factors driving those moves remain in play, the long U.S. dollar trade has become extremely crowded and due for a correction.

The 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the 0.5510-0.8007 pandemic move at 0.6463 was an objective for AUD/USDsince the current downtrend began. It briefly pierced that reading on Monday to trade at 0.6438, but the lack of follow-through and subsequent bounce suggests it is still a valid support.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index fell below 30 for the first time since May 12 on Monday, indicating the AUD/USD is oversold. The pair bounced over 6% between May 12 and June 3, before resuming the trend lower. If there is a correction from the current level, it is unlikely to be as severe, but it may test the descending 10-day moving average, at 0.6633 on Tuesday.

Selling around the 10-DMA with a stop above the 21-DMA (currently 0.6721) is favoured over selling into weakness.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

