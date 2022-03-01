BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD defies risk correlation to begin uptrend

March 2 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar was expected to come under intense pressure at the start of the Ukraine crisis due to its historical inverse relationship with rises in risk aversion. It has defied that correlation and is now trending higher against the U.S. dollar and the euro.

Australia's geographic distance from the crisis in Eastern Europe and the sharp rise in key commodity prices have attracted some of the investment flows out of Russia and other European emerging markets .

EUR/AUD started to trend lower in early February and the trend has accelerated since the start of the crisis. The cross is down over 5.5% since Feb 4.

Australia's biggest exports, LNG and iron ore, are both surging due to supply concerns stemming from the economic and financial sanctions placed on Russia . China's stronger-than-expected factory activity data on Tuesday provided an added boost for iron ore .

The AUD/USD is trending higher with the 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages in a bullish alignment and pointing higher. The pair is approaching major resistance around 0.7330 where the 200-day moving average converges with the 61.8% retracement of the October 2021-January 2022 drop. A clear break above 0.7330 could see a full retracement to 0.7555, a level few thought attainable just one week ago.

A close below the 10-DMA at 0.7218 would warn the trend higher is losing momentum.

