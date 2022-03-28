BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD correction looms, but when and how deep?

March 29 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has been the strongest major currency over the past seven weeks, but a few technical cracks are starting to appear that may portend a correction lower.

The AUD has risen over 7.0% against the USD since the start of February, and a staggering 16.6% against the JPY , benefiting from rising commodity prices and large carry-trade demand from investors seeking high-beta strategies to offset the jump in inflation .

The speed of the appreciation has left AUD/USD technically overbought. While a trending currency can remain overbought for an extended period, it does become vulnerable when the market starts to turn. The daily slow stochastic study for the AUD/USD has crossed and turned lower from an extremely overbought reading above 95 and is currently below 80 despite the pair hitting a five-month high on Monday. This suggests slowing momentum and exhaustion.

The AUD/USD also completed a bearish outside day reversal on Monday, closing below Friday's low after hitting the five-month high at 0.7540 earlier. A Tuesday close below the 10-day moving average, currently 0.7444, would indicate a possible top is forming and a correction is underway.

A shallow correction targets the 21-DMA average around 0.7365, while a deeper correction could see a test of the key 200-DMA around 0.7300. Selling AUD/USD with a stop above the Oct 28-29, 2021 trend high at 0.7555 is the favoured short-term strategy.

