BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD breakout nears amid conflicting fundamentals

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar is lining up for an extended move against the greenback, but conflicting factors make it difficult to predict the direction with any degree of confidence.

Strong gains in key commodities due to supply concerns have underpinned the Australian dollar since the start of 2022 . Domestic economic data has surprised to the upside despite the surge in COVID-19 infections and Thursday's much better-than-expected December jobs data led to a hawkish turn in Reserve Bank of Australia expectations .

Countering the positive factors supporting the AUD/USD is growing evidence that equity markets are on the verge of a large correction lower.

Wall Street has been selling off into the close in recent sessions, which is a warning that a bear market is developing. The S&P 500 is approaching the key 200-day moving average (4,427), a reading that it has held above for nearly 19 months. A clear break below the 200-DMA would likely trigger a more sustained selloff.

The AUD/USD is in a pennant formation with a supporting trend-line at 0.7186 and top-line resistance at 0.7287. A break of either trend-line would likely see significant follow-through.

For more click on FXBUZ

S&Phttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GO2TNv

aud/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3FRA29Q

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.