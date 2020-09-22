US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD bears gain traction as RBA, Fed possibly diverge

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Slightly improved risk sentiment gave no relief to AUD/USD longs on Tuesday, with potentially diverging RBA and Fed policies hinting at the possibility for further aussie losses.

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Slightly improved risk sentiment gave no relief to AUD/USD longs on Tuesday, with potentially diverging RBA and Fed policies hinting at the possibility for further aussie losses.

RBA Deputy Guy Governor Debelle said the central bank is assessing various monetary policies such as currency intervention and negative rates to reach inflation and employment goals .

The Fed is dealing with an economy that showed "marked improvement" but remains committed to using all tools available to ensure the recovery persists . Investors could be expecting the Fed to hold steady now due to upside economic data surprises.

The possibility of diverging policies is being reflected in yield spreads. The 3-year Australian-U.S. spread is at its tightest in three months, nearly erasing the aussie's yield advantage.

Risk reversals show vol premiums for AUD/USD puts over calls hit the widest since Sept 1.

Technicals highlight downside risks, with the 55-day moving average pierced, daily RSI falling and monthly RSI sinking after diverging on the high set earlier this month.

A test of 0.7065/80 support seems likely. A break below that support could lead to tests of 0.7000/20 and 0.6965/80 supports.

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hSoebm

AUUSINThttps://tmsnrt.rs/33QYDe4

aud/volhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hUd4mk

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular