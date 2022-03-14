BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD uptrend ends as focus shifts from supply to demand

US Markets

The Australian dollar has fallen nearly 3.5% against its U.S. counterpart over the past week. The drop from its 2022 high coincides with a large correction lower in oil and other key commodities on hopes peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will end the conflict [nL2N2VH03A] [nL2N2VH0H5].

Australia's position as a leading exporter of liquid natural gas buoyed the AUD during the Ukraine crisis as Western sanctions on Russia cut off a major source of the world's energy supply.

The contrast with Europe and its dependence on Russian energy supplies saw EUR/AUD fall more than 10% between Feb 4 and March 7. The cross has bounced back 4.5% over the past week, as part of the unwinding of the Ukraine-Russia conflict hedge.

Supply concerns will likely keep commodity markets volatile. But there are also growing fears that global demand will wither, as stagflation forces build. As a growth currency, the AUD cannot be expected to outperform in an environment of slowing global growth .

China's Omicron outbreak is an additional weight on the AUD, as the decision to reintroduce partial lockdowns could undermine demand for industrial metals supplied by Australia .

AUD/USD support comes in at the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the 2022 low-high at 0.7148. A break below that level could open the way for a test of the Jan 28 low at 0.6967.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

