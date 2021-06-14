BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD turns heavy as RBA minutes suggest no rush to taper

June 15 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia's June meeting minutes suggest the bank is in no hurry to withdraw the monetary stimulus needed to achieve its goals of full employment and higher inflation . While the AUD/USD dip was short-lived, it may remain vulnerable if there is a dovish shift in RBA expectations.

The minutes lauded the role of its bond buying programme in underpinning the economic recovery and emphasized it was "premature" to consider ceasing the programme. Board members discussed various options for the future of the programme that will likely be decided at their highly anticipated July meeting.

While reducing the amount bought each month from A$100 billion is one option put forward, it is more likely the RBA will retain a dovish bias by being data-dependent and reviewing the pace of purchases more frequently.

RBA Governor Lowe will deliver a speech on Thursday titled "From Recovery to Expansion", which may provide more insight on what to expect at the July meeting. If Lowe's tone is dovish, it will contrast with the relatively hawkish RBNZ outlook . The speech will also closely follow Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision, which could prove less dovish than the April FOMC event.

AUD/USD support at the June 3 low at 0.7646 is the first target for bears after Friday's bearish outside day reversal.

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3zn5TgN

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.