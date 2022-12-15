BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD to struggle while global growth fears escalate

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Global growth fears have greatly intensified over the past 48 hours, darkening the outlook for risk assets and commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar.

The Federal Reserve and European Central Bank hiked rates by 50 basis points as expected, but investors have been forced to confront that both central banks are committed to further aggressive tightening - despite acknowledging dimming growth prospects.

China's monthly activity data released between the major central bank meetings was much worse than expected, providing further evidence COVID-19 restrictions have severely impacted the economy, even as infection spreads following the sudden removal of curbs.

With the world's three largest economies likely to struggle in the months ahead, demand destruction for key commodities and a need to reprice equity valuations will keep risk aversion elevated.

The Australian dollar will be particularly vulnerable due to its role as a proxy for China and commodity sentiment.

Thursday's 2.4% slide in the AUD/USD resulted in a close below its 21-day moving average, currently at 0.6736, thereby ending the short-term uptrend. A break below the 100-DMA support at 0.6670 initially targets the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the October-December rise at 0.6616.

Only a close back above the 10-DMA at 0.6755 would relieve the downward pressure.

