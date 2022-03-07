BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD strength challenged by rising stagflation fears

March 8 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has been a big beneficiary of the dramatic rise in commodity prices stemming from sanctions and supply chain shocks in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. However growing concerns over the prospect of stagflation gripping major economies is starting to undermine the strong AUD narrative.

The bearish outside day reversal from an all-time high in New York copper prices on Monday reflects the fears associated with stagflation. It closed 5.4% lower than the high hit earlier in the day. When industrial metals start falling while inflation is surging, it suggests the global growth outlook has turned negative, which would be bearish for the AUD.

Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac, told Reuters the dramatic rise in commodities has been hugely supportive of the Australian dollar, but added: "However, the increasingly 'stagflationary' outlook for Europe and the U.S. is hardly a positive backdrop in the months ahead."

It is a bit too early to call a top in place for the AUD/USD, but a close below the ascending 10-day moving average at 0.7278 would indicate upward momentum is waning. A subsequent move below the 21-DMA at 0.7222 would confirm the trend higher has run its course.

For more click on FXBUZ

NY copperhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sNWgGA

aud/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3IYWD6Y

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.