BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD slides on likely RBA pause, China concerns

June 28 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has fallen 4.0% against the greenback since topping out at 0.6900 on June 16, and more downside appears likely following the softer than expected Australian consumer price index for May.

The AUD/USD fall over the past 10 days has been partly due to a dovish turn in Reserve Bank of Australia expectations following minutes of the June 6 meeting, released on June 20, that revealed the decision to raise the cash rate 25 basis points was "finely balanced". The market accordingly priced out the chance of another 25 bps hike at the July 4 RBA meeting.

Today's below-forecast consumer price index for May has the market now pricing in less than a 30% chance. This contrasts with the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve; the market prices a 77% chance of a hike at their July 26 meeting.

Disappointment at Chinese authorities' modest measures to fire up their flagging economy has also been a key driver of the steep fall in the AUD/USD. The move up to 0.6900 was mostly due to expectations a significant fiscal stimulus package would be revealed, but till now decisive action hasn't been taken.

The AUD/USD traded below support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the May-June rise at 0.6627 to 0.6618, but there has been no follow-through. A break below 0.6600 will put the 2023 low at 0.6459 in focus.

