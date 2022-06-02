BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD set for more gains as fundamentals, charts combine

June 3 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar's impressive 1.2% rally Thursday has left it well placed for further gains, helped by an array of favourable fundamental factors and technical indicators.

The AUD benefited this week from robust Australian GDP data for the March quarter , which fuelled expectations of a larger rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia on June 7. Eleven of 35 economists in a Reuters poll now predict a 40-basis-point increase to 0.75% .

Thursday's AUD surge was supported by data indicating that demand for U.S. labour is starting to cool , leading some to believe that the Federal Reserve may adopt a less aggressive tightening stance in future months. Bets Saudi Arabia may boost crude production reinforced this perception, spurring hopes that inflationary pressures will start to wane .

The S&P 500's near 10% recovery from the May 20 low on hopes the Fed is 'past peak hawkishness' has broadly supported risk sentiment , encouraging bargain-hunting in the AUD.

Easing COVID-19 restrictions in China and Dalian iron ore futures hitting a six-week high have also helped the AUD, which trades as a China proxy.

Technically, Thursday's AUD/USD close above the 100-day moving average at 0.7231, marginal close above the 55 and 200-DMAs at 0.7253-58 and its break of the 50% retracement of the April-May drop at 0.7245 pave the way to a rally to 0.7343 initially.

