BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD resilient in face of COVID lockdowns, but for how long?

June 28 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar hasn't reacted to news of a lockdown in greater Sydney and renewed border closures as cases of the coronavirus Delta variant spread . But if the uncertainty caused by the latest developments impacts RBA expectations, the AUD/USD could be exposed to renewed weakness.

The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on July 6 and a growing number of analysts are predicting they will be forced to raise rates as early as Q4 2022, well before the bank's 2024 timeline . There is also rising speculation the RBA may drop the reference from previous statements that conditions for a rate rise are "unlikely to be until 2024 at the earliest."

Such expectations may have to be scaled back due to the rise in coronavirus-related uncertainty, which the RBA has previously flagged as a continuing concern. The June meeting statement noted: "An important ongoing source of uncertainty is the possibility of significant outbreaks of the virus".

The RBA may use the lockdowns as cover to push back against the market's more hawkish predictions. The bank's insistence that the economy needs more stimulus hasn't wavered and any tweak to their bond-buying programme announced at the July meeting is unlikely to be delivered with a hawkish tone .

The AUD/USD may be poised to test the recent double-bottom at 0.7478, while resistance at 0.7635, the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the 0.7891-0.7478 decline, caps rallies.

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jjUmsJ

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.