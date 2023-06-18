BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD outlook brightens with carry trade back in vogue

June 19 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar is trending higher against the greenback and Japanese yen on renewed demand for carry trades and expectations that China will stimulate its flagging economy.

China is expected to cut its one- and five-yearloan prime rates (LPR) on Tuesday and media reports indicate the government could soon roll out macro-economic policies to bolster growth. If these measures boost demand for commodities, the AUD will benefit.

The Northern summer carry trade is back in vogue, as global yields rise and investor risk appetite remains buoyant. Japanese investors are looking elsewhere for returns, as the Bank of Japan stands alone in maintaining an ultra-easy monetary policystance.

If risk assets remain buoyant, the demand for AUD should continue through the Northern summer months - especially if the Reserve Bank of Australia delivers another 25 basis-point rate hike to 4.35% at its July 4 meeting.

The AUD/USD is trending higher, with the five, 10 and 21-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. Only a close below the 10-DMA at 0.6772 would suggest a top is forming.

Resistance is at 0.6890-0.6900 where the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the February-May decline and Friday's high converge. A close above 0.6900 would initially target psychological resistance at 0.7000, with the objective at the 2023 high at 0.7158.

aud/usd https://tmsnrt.rs/4474GZn

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

