BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD outlook bright as global economies recover in 2021

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The combination of a soft USD, recovering global economic growth underpinning commodities and highly accommodative monetary policy, should provide underlying support for the Australian dollar in 2021. The fly in the ointment could be a further, severe deterioration in relations with China - or major problems with the global coronavirus vaccine roll-out.

Global economic growth is widely expected to rebound in 2021 as inoculation programmes decrease the impact of the pandemic. Major central banks are prepared to be behind the curve in tightening monetary policy should inflationary pressures appear, which will keep the safe-haven dollar under pressure.

Economic growth by definition should be good for commodities and the AUD. Frictions with China show little sign of abating, but are unlikely to dampen demand for Australia's key iron ore exports . And the outlook for agricultural exports is upbeat on long-term weather forecasts .

The Reserve Bank of Australia has consistently said it will do whatever is necessary to promote employment and growth, sustaining the current 0.1% cash rate, while allowing room for rising inflationary pressures, before reacting .

AUD/USD has returned to 2018 levels around 0.7400 after sliding to a 0.5510 pandemic low in March. The trade-weighted index =AUD, which is closely watched by the RBA, is also around 2018 levels near 62, after touching 49.9 in March. The RBA maintains that a lower AUD is beneficial for the economy, but these are not levels where aggressive verbal intervention would occur, leave alone actual measures.

