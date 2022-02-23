BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD, NZD shielded by yield plays, commodity gains

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars have weathered the current risk aversion in markets, outperforming traditional safe havens such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc as forex traders focus on higher commodity prices and yield plays.

The Ukraine crisis has resulted in a broad rally in oil, grains and metals as Western nations impose sanctions on Russia, a major commodity supplier

In futures markets, Brent crude is hovering at seven-year highs near $100 a barrel , wheat and soybeans , aluminium and nickel are all at multi-year peaks, while gold hit a nine-month high on Tuesday .

Both Australia and New Zealand are commodity exporters, with Australia in particular a major exporter of energy through coal and liquefied natural gas, as well as metals.

Rising Australian and New Zealand yields due to hawkish central bank expectations are another source of support for the AUD and NZD as FX traders appear more focussed on carry trades.

NZD/USD jumped 1% to a five-week high and New Zealand's 10-year yield hit a more than three-year high on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's "hawkish" quarter-point rate hike .

Meanwhile, RBAWATCH shows markets pricing in a first rise in the Reserve Bank of Australia's 0.1% cash rate in June.

In contrast the Bank of Japan and Swiss National Bank remain steadfastly dovish .

AUD/JPY faces formidable resistance at 84.00-50 but a break targets 86.24, the 2021 high .

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

