BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD likely to be a major beneficiary of dovish Fed

March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve's unambiguously dovish message at Wednesday's policy meeting came alongside upbeat forecasts for the U.S. economy . The combination is bullish for risk assets and should support the AUD/USD, which also has other factors working in its favour.

The external backdrop is favourable for the Australian dollar, as recovering economies in China and the U.S. are supporting commodity prices. China's large spending on infrastructure has driven key commodities such as iron ore and copper to or near all-time highs. The Biden White House is pushing for another large stimulus package in the U.S. that will also focus on infrastructure.

The AUD could also get support from Australia's economic recovery, as evident in very strong February employment data released Thursday . The combination of high commodity prices and a strengthening domestic economy makes it more difficult for the Reserve Bank of Australia to justify jawboning the currency lower, even if that is their preference .

AUD/USD resistance comes in at the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the 0.8007-0.7621 decline at 0.7859. A sustained break above 0.7860 will put the Feb 25 high at 0.8007 into clear focus.

