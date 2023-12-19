BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/JPY towards year's high? Lots going for it

Dec 20 (Reuters) - AUD/JPY is freshly bid, surging from its Dec 7 low, after the Bank of Japan dispelled expectations of a shift away from its ultra-easy policy Tuesday. Given a still-hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia and in-bound mergers and acquisitions, AUD/JPY may be looking at fresh tests higher.

The cross rose to 97.57 after the BOJ kept policy on hold Tuesday , effectively retracing much of its drop from 98.60 on Nov 15 to 93.74 on Dec 7. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the move at 96.74 has been by-passed.

Some players now suggest the cross will return towards the November high with the RBA remaining hawkish despite lingering market views that Australian rate hikes are over . If the RBA sticks to this stance into 2024, renewed position adjustments could occur.

As of Dec 12, IMM CTAs still had 52,340 short positions on and reversals of these positions could add to AUD demand. In contrast, JPY shorts have been pared to 81,131 contracts, and may have found a base of sorts .

M&A flows into AUD appear to be thriving into year-end as well , . The MUFG-Link deal, while not massive, is still relatively large and should add to AUD inflows.

Japan-Australia interest rate differentials remain high, though off recent peaks. In two-year government paper, Australia retains a 375-380 basis-point advantage. Japan-U.S. two-year differentials are currently around 435 bps but the Federal Reserve has already pivoted to a more dovish stance.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

