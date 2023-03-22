BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/JPY downtrend your friend as credit crunch looms

March 23 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar is trending lower against the Japanese yen and there is plenty of room below once the full impact of a credit crunch hits.

The U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates 25 basis points Wednesday and toned downits hawkish rhetoric, noting "recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation."

The initial market reaction was positive on hopes the Fed would shift from inflation-fighting to a more balanced approach. But that changed after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's showed he remains laser-focused on inflation, stating the Fed would only hold off further hikes if a tightening credit market did the job for them.

The U.S. rates market's interpretation of Wednesday's Fed event was to price in an economic slowdown steep enough to force the Fed to cut rates as early as the July meeting - despite Powell indicating otherwise.

The Treasury market appears to see a credit crunch as a foregone conclusion, a view bolstered by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ruling out "blanket insurance" for bank deposits.

A severe credit crunch in the U.S. would inevitably weigh on global growth, bring down yields and hurt demand for risk assets. That would encourage AUD/JPY selling.

AUD/JPY is trending lower with the five, 10 and 21-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation. A break below support at a double-bottom around 87.00 would open the way to 83.69, the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the 2020-2022 rise.

