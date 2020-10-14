BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD headed lower after RBA governor signals more easing

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar broke below the 0.7150 support level early on Thursday after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe signalled more monetary policy easing was on the way. His dovish comments are likely to send the AUD/USD towards key support around 0.7095.

The RBA governor managed to square a relatively optimistic outlook for economic recovery, suggesting it was a justification for taking more easing action by saying: "As the economy opens up, though, it is reasonable to expect that further monetary easing would get more traction than was the case earlier."

The Nov 3 RBA meeting is 'live', as Lowe also said it was possible to cut rates down to 10 basis points and the RBA was weighing the benefits of expanding the government bond-buying programme .

Key support for the AUD/USD lies around 0.7095, where the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the recent rise from 0.7006 to 0.7243 coincides with the 100-day moving average. The AUD/USD has not closed below the 100-day moving average since May 15.

