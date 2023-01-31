US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD enters a volatile period; Wednesday's close is key

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

January 31, 2023 — 10:57 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - AUD/USD is entering a period of volatility with the Federal Reserve rate decision later on Wednesday and the Reserve Bank of Australia's on Feb 7. A strong close would validate Tuesday's hammer reversal signal on the daily candlestick charts, looking for a test of 0.7150.

Both central banks swung from being very dovish to hawkish during 2022, and received criticism for making such sharp reversals in outlook, which will be a consideration as inflation slows.

The Fed's focus will be on continuing the fight against inflation, without crippling the economy. A 25 basis-point hike is priced in, so markets will focus on the wording of the statementand press conference.

Recent Australian data, led by last week's stronger-than-expectedCPIand followed by a surprise 3.9% slump in retail sales on Tuesday, suggests that cost-of-living pressures are building.

The RBA is trying to orchestrate a soft landing for the economy. A 25 bps hike to 3.35% is 85% priced on 0#RBAWATCH. The RBA will likely maintain its resolve to fight inflation, but acknowledge that the economy is slowing. The timing of future hikes will remain data-dependant.

The AUD/USD chart is interesting. Tuesday's rebound off the retail sales-led 0.6983 dip left a hammer reversal signal on the daily candlesticks. A close above Tuesday's 0.7065 high would confirm the signal. This would be a strong positive, targeting a break of recent 0.7140-50 range resistance.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

