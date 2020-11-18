US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD bulls hope bond appetite helps them to get lucky

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australian dollar bulls hope offshore demand for Australian debt remains robust into 2021, which might help fuel further AUD/USD gains.

On Tuesday, 67% of total bids worth A$18.6 billion for a A$6 billion 2041 Australian bond issue were from offshore. This was the highest offshore percentage on record for any syndicated tap and up from 30% in the previous sale.

Sellers ahead of 0.7350 have capped AUD/USD rallies since Sept. 3, most recently on Tuesday, when the pair topped out just shy of 0.7340 (Nov. 9 eight-week high after risk-sensitive AUD jumped on Pfizer vaccine news).

Monday's CFTC data showed the net AUD short position held by IMM speculators rose to 8,720 contracts in the week to Nov. 10, a week after flipping from a net AUD long. . Those 8,720 contracts are the largest net AUD short position for five months (IMM speculators held a net AUD long position in the seven weeks to Oct. 27).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

