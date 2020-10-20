BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD buffeted by conflicting reports on U.S. aid bill

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Risk assets and currencies including the Australian dollar have bounced around on conflicting reports on the status of talks between U.S. Democrats and the White House on a coronavirus aid bill.

The AUD/USD and equity markets rose early in Asia on news that one of Democrat House leader Nancy Pelosi's aides said both sides were moving closer to an agreement and negotiations would continue later on Wednesday .

Yetthe New York Times is now reporting that Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is urging the White House not to agree to a deal due to political repercussions.

The market is hoping that a deal will be agreed to by the end of the week - with swift passage before the Nov. 3 presidential election. The unusual political backdrop may prevent a deal being reached before the election, which would likely mean a continuation of recent choppy range trading.

While the drama plays out, the AUD/USD will likely chop between support at the Sept 25 trend low at 0.7006 and the 100-day moving average around 0.7100.

