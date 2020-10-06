US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD bounce likely to be fleeting as USD and RBA cap

The Australian dollar has recouped some of Tuesday's 1.1% losses that were largely driven by broad USD gains amid a rise in risk aversion, but was the dip a buying opportunity or more likely, the start of a deeper decline?

The risk selloff was prompted by President Trump's decision to end coronavirus stimulus negotiations even as Federal Reserve Chairman Powell expressed fears of the economic recovery stalling .

There is every chance that the breakdown in negotiations will take time to be fully priced in, which will increase uncertainty, and should support the safe-haven USD, while the AUD was already heavy on market expectations that the RBA may ease policy in November .

AUD/USD is closer to the top of its 0.5510-0.7413 2020 range, as is the trade-weighted index =AUD at 61.10, in a 49.90-62.90 2020 range, so the AUD is strong at these levels.

Morgan Stanley's Oct 5 FX Position Tracker suggested AUD positioning was neutral. The combination of a resilient USD on global growth uncertainty ahead of RBA easing and neutral positioning makes the AUD/USD a sell-on-rallies. A move towards 0.7150, with stops above the October double top and 50% of the September fall at 0.7210, would be an opportunity, looking for a test and possible break of the 0.7006 September low.

