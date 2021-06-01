BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD benefits from short-covering as bears lose patience

June 2 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar has begun June on a strong note, as short AUD positions against the NZD and USD are pared back. The recovery suggests a short-term bottom is in place for AUD/USD, with scope to move back towards the upper end of its 0.7650-0.7900 range.

Large AUD/NZD shorts were established in the wake of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's surprisingly hawkish message at last week's policy meeting, which contrasts sharply with persistently dovish signals from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

AUD/NZD fell around 1.20% in the days after the meeting, but held the 1.0600 level and rebounded over 0.60% on Tuesday despite the RBA sticking to its dovish script .

Sentiment towards the AUD/USD had turned decidedly bearish last week as escalating trade tensions between Australia and China spurred concerns Beijing might seek alternative suppliers of iron ore. At the same time, China was taking steps to drive down iron ore prices.

AUD/USD shorts entered on the trade narrative have been pared back on the realization China will continue to rely on Australian iron ore, at least in the short term.Moreover, Dalian iron ore futures have snapped back over 18% from last Thursday's 985 yuan low.

AUD/USD appears poised to test key resistance between 0.7805-15 where the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the 0.7891-0.7677 move coincides with the May 18 high. A break above 0.7820 targets a full retracement to the May 10 high at 0.7891.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

