BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD bears regain control as Fed-RBA rate paths diverge

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Rising expectations of a 'big-bang' rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March and the Reserve Bank of Australia's reiteration of a dovish stance should help Australian dollar bears wrest control after the currency's 2.4% surge this week.

An above-forecast surge in U.S. consumer prices in January, the largest annual increase in 40 years, and subsequent hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard have spurred a drastic repricing of Fed rate hike bets .

FEDWATCH now shows a 67% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points in March versus a mere 30% late Wednesday.

In contrast, RBA Governor Philip Lowe pointed out the risks of hiking rates too early and reaffirmed the bank's patient stance in parliamentary testimony early Friday, while leaving leave the door open for a hike in 2022 if the economy continued to beat expectations .

Markets pricing a 15-basis-point RBA rate hike to 0.25% in June RBAWATCH and a cash rate of at least 1.0% by Christmas are likely to be disappointed.

While AUD/USD is still up 1% this week thanks to Australian bond yields keeping pace with rising U.S. Treasury yields, and strong commodity prices, those gains are likely to be further eroded.

Following Thursday's strong rejection at the 100-day moving average at 0.7248, AUD/USD looks poised for a resumption of its primary downtrend with a re-test of the 0.6967 January low likely in stages.

