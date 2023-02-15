BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD a buy on dips as hawkish RBA offsets Fed

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar is likely to remain in demand, supported by the Reserve Bank of Australia's recent hawkish tone which suggests it is on a similar interest rate path as the U.S. Federal Reserve.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe reiterated on Wednesday that Australian interest rates had not peaked and warned that inflation "is way too high".

Last week, the central bank raised its forecasts for core inflation and warned of further increases in interest rates, following up on hawkish guidanceaccompanying its 25 basis-point rate hike to 3.35% on Feb 7.

This has prompted a scramble to re-price the risk ofmore hikes with the peak rate now seen close to 4.20% compared to 3.60% a month ago 0#RBAWATCH.

Meanwhile, data pointing to a robust U.S. economy, waning but still elevated inflation and hawkish comments from Fed officials have driven markets to price in a peak Fed funds rate above 5.2%, boosting the U.S. dollar FEDWATCH.

But the equally hawkish RBA rate outlook will provide underlying support for the AUD notwithstanding weak economic data such as Thursday's employment numbers. Some analysts highlight upcoming dividend payments from mining companies amounting to A$8.2 billion as an added support.

AUD/USD has bounced off support at the 0.6873 55-day moving average with further supports at 0.6831, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its December-February rally, followed by the 200-day moving average at 0.6806 limiting any further weakness.The 0.7030 Feb 14 high will provide strong resistance.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

