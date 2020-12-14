BUZZ-COMMENT-Asking a lot of GBP/USD bulls until Brexit is done

Dec 14 (Reuters) - GBP/USD bulls' mettle is being tested again today, as hefty early gains on relief that Brexit talks were extended, again , and broader risk-on market flows spiked prices above the prior two day's wide ranges. However, cable’s rise was quickly pruned back from 1.3444 to 1.3310 on tighter UK pandemic lockdowns and the implications of a bearish double-top in EUR/USD .

IMM specs flipped to a net long GBP/USD position last week after being net short since early November, thus reducing potential short squeeze fuel. That as this year's highs are close to last year's peak, the Brexit threat persists and the market prices-in the risk of the BOE taking rates negative next year.

Betting platforms, along with cable being close to this year's highs, suggest enduring expectations that neither the UK, nor the Eurozone, want a no-deal Brexit in the middle of a pandemic that's weighing heavily on their economies. That view was affirmed by Friday's 1.3135 swing low holding the rising 55-day moving average, as well as the 50% Fibo of the September-December advance, the 100-DMA and daily cloud top not far below. That said, a Brexit deal is needed to keep bulls buying dips.

Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst.

