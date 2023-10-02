BUZZ-COMMENT-Asian currencies to remain heavy into year-end

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Asian currencies should remain under selling pressure into end-2023 as the USD reigns supreme, with resilient U.S. data and the Federal Reserve's "higher-for-longer" narrative in the driving seat.

The dollar index =USD has reached its highest point since November 2022, last at 107.14. The next hurdle is 108.0, ahead of the 108.98 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

The sell-off in U.S. Treasuries regained momentum after September's month-end flows, fuelled by strong ISM manufacturing data on Monday. The benchmark 10-year yield hit 4.70%, a fresh high since 2007. Yield differentials add to the dollar's lustre, further depressing Asian currencies, especially the Chinese yuan.

The World Bank warned over the weekend of a poor outlook for Asia, downgrading its forecast for 2024 to the lowest in 50 years (excluding the coronavirus pandemic, the Asian financial crisis and the oil crisis in the 1970s).

China's expected rebound from the pandemic has faded, while the property crisis has further hurt sentiment, resulting in massive foreign outflows. The People's Bank of China may be running out of options to defend the yuan. Its policy stimulus efforts have had limited impact so far, and further rate cuts will only lead to more outflows. The central bank is grappling with tumbling retail sales, high household debt, not to mention high youth unemployment rates of above 20%.

A slowdown in global and China demand will weigh on Asian exports, putting further strain on regional currencies. The bullish USD/CNH outlook, forecast to rise to 7.50 by end-2023, will drag other Asian currencies lower. USD/SGD now targets 1.3900, USD/MYR 4.7500, USD/THB 38.50, USD/IDR 15,800, USD/INR 84.0, and USD/KRW 1450.

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own.)

