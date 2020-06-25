BUZZ-COMMENT-Asia FX reveals split along geopolitical risk lines

June 26 (Reuters) - Fractured geopolitical ties in Asia are increasingly playing into currency investors' views, as revealed by Reuters' latest FX positioning poll .

While bets have mostly been trimmed across the board due to rising global uncertainty linked to virus-driven headlines, a distinction has emerged. The currencies that investors still choose over the zero-yielding USD, although just barely, are those with lower geopolitical risk. Thailand's baht remains the stalwart, while the currencies of Indonesia, Philippines, and Singapore are also deemed relatively safe to hold. Malaysia's ringgit, the sole Southeast Asian currency below the survey's waterline, is exposed to recent oil price weakness .

Meanwhile, the least popular emerging Asian currencies are the South Korean won, the Indian rupee, and China's yuan. All three are susceptible to further deterioration of ties with neighbours and trade partners .

To make things worse, there's a looming deglobalization effort by multinational corporations to diffuse manufacturing risks following wide-ranging supply chain disruption due to the coronavirus. Some of that production capacity, previously moored in China, will likely shift to Southeast Asia. So too, capital parked in Hong Kong is trickling south as some investors pre-empt stricter rules from Beijing that might erode their wealth .

AsiaFXpoll: https://tmsnrt.rs/3eGsUAA

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

