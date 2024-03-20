BUZZ-COMMENT-Ascending dollar may rise 5% this year, perhaps more

March 20 (Reuters) - Following a correction and consolidation period the dollar is rising again, resuming a trend that began in 2011 which has led to a rough 30% rise in its value. With far less longs to restrain its rise, and higher interest rates to support it, the dollar could easily gain another 5%, perhaps more.

When the trade weighted value of the dollar began to rise in 2011 it had no interest rate to support it, but with the U.S. interest rate at 5.5% it is now supported by the highest interest rate for a major currency.

The overcrowding of investment in the dollar, and massive speculation on its rise, that brought its rally to an abrupt halt in 2022 has been significantly adjusted during its following fall.

While an enormous restraint on the dollar has been removed, this correction is froth off the top of the rally and this a minor move and has swiftly been followed by a rise.

This is a very bullish situation and it began at a very specific point - 23.6% of the 2011-2022 rise - a Fibonacci retracement level.

Fibonacci projections for the following rise taken off key points traded within the last 13 years initially target levels roughly 4-5% above dollar's current point, while the main target is roughly 12% higher.

For more click on FXBUZ

Projections https://tmsnrt.rs/49XlUvv

Retracements https://tmsnrt.rs/3VqN9dv

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

