BUZZ-COMMENT-As U.S. targets China's economy, yuan bulls rest easy

March 2 (Reuters) - The economic battle between the U.S. and China is about to heat up, but yuan bulls have good reason to stay confident at least until the first shot is fired.

While the U.S. rejigs its trade policies, Chinese lawmakers are hardly sitting back: the National People's Congress this week is likely to unveil a five-year plan that includes measures to boost domestic consumption and wean manufacturers off reliance on high-tech imports .

The U.S. is drawing up plans to out-compete China, possibly including tactics such as enlisting trade allies to limit China's access to semiconductor chipmaking tools. The plan also calls for shifting semiconductor manufacturing to the U.S. and away from Taiwan and South Korea .

Trade Representative nominee Katherine Tai plans to target China's trade barriers, censorship, and use of forced labour, and has hinted that tariffs on Chinese goods and some soon-to-expire tariff exclusions might be maintained.

Amid fears of rising U.S. Treasury yields, which have dampened some emerging market currencies, the yuan remains relatively safe, shielded by the divergent policy stances of the U.S. Federal Reserve and People's Bank of China. Since that won't change in the foreseeable future, it's hard to imagine the yuan weakening much. USD/CNY Fibonacci resistance at 6.4779 adds weight to that view.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNYweekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/2O8jW6B

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.