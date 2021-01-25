BUZZ-COMMENT-As odds of U.S.-China compromise shrink, so do yuan gains

Jan 26 (Reuters) - As the odds of an improvement in U.S.-China relations appear to worsen with each passing day, so do the prospects for further yuan appreciation versus the dollar in 2021.

Three China hawks and not a single dove spoke up for U.S. President Joe Biden's administration last week . White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki joined the chorus on Monday, calling for the U.S. to play a better defense against China.

China's President Xi Jinping appealed for ending discriminatory standards, trade and investment barriers, and for more technological exchanges in Monday's speech to the World Economic Forum .

In stark contrast, Biden's 'Buy American' order seeks a U.S. manufacturing revival, and to curtail China's use of U.S. tech .

USD/CNH has not reacted given the slow build-up. Yet the bounce above the 6.4668 Fibonacci support is telling. A correction higher is likely on a closing above 6.4910, which would disengage it from the weekly Bollinger downtrend channel.

The yuan, an investor darling in 2020, has also not priced in the risk that China's economic growth might slow, or that Beijing may resist further appreciation.

No one wants to miss out betting on China, but don't forget it may not be wise to bet against the U.S., and thereby the dollar, either.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

