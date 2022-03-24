BUZZ-COMMENT-As JPY plummets, expect verbal intervention, not action

March 25 (Reuters) - The yen has been plummeting for most of this month, and may fall further but expect more heated verbal intervention from the Japanese government. Along with fiscal year-end repatriation flows , this will likely help cap USD/JPY ahead of the "Kuroda ceiling".

The latter refers to the USD/JPY highs between May-August 2015. USD/JPY traded to 125.86 in June before sliding to 99.00 in June 2016. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments on June 10, 2015 that the real effective exchange rate showed JPY weakness, and that JPY may not weaken much further on this basis played a major role in the USD/JPY decline.

A similar scenario may be in store with USD/JPY pushing ever-higher of late, hitting a 122.44 peak Friday from a base of 114.41 on Feb 24. With USD/JPY again nearing this "Kuroda ceiling", more verbal intervention is likely.

Indeed, this already seems to be the case with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki again emphasizing FX stability and calling volatility undesirable, following similar comments Tuesday .

The BOJ, by contrast, seems to be taking a more positive tack on recent JPY weakness, especially given its effect in raising inflation towards its 2% target. The strongest expression of this view came from outgoing Policy Board member Goushi Kataoka who said Thursday that the weak yen was positive for Japan's economy as a whole .

While this is notsomething Kuroda would say out loud, it may be closer to his thinking . To wit, even the government may think so despite paying lip service to the ideal of FX stability. Either way, expect verbal intervention to help cap USD/JPY from here.

