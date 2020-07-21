BUZZ-COMMENT-As gold sprints toward record highs, Dollar's 2020 lows attract

July 21 (Reuters) - Gold's sprint toward its 2011 record high at 1,920 suggests the dollar index will fall back to its 2020 and pandemic trough at 94.63 in normal negative correlation fashion. The drop may even extend to the weekly cloud top and 61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2020 rise at 93.96/88.

Indeed, the 50% Fibo of that same 88.25-102.99 rise, at 95.62, has been broken again today. The March slide below it to 94.63 proved fleeting into what was then a dollar funding squeeze. The Fed extinguished that squeeze with a broad expansion of FX swap lines to other central banks.

Historic levels of monetary and fiscal easing to deal with the pandemic have taken Treasury and other haven yields closer to, or further below, zero, boosting non-interest-bearing gold. And money flowing out of the dollar, the main reserve currency, to find returns high enough to meet long-term funding needs, is in turn raising the dollar cost of gold.

But if gold makes a massive double-top by 2011's record high and the 161.8% Fibo projection for the uptrend since 2015 at 1,920/07, the dollar index should be able hold either March's low, or the key props at 93.96/88.

