BUZZ-COMMENT-As CNH nears record low, even bargain-hunters may balk

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The offshore yuan fell to 7.0522 versus the dollar Wednesday, its lowest since July 2020, down 9.7% year-to-date. While bargain-hunters might wager that it's now too cheap, the odds are against them.

Mounting external and domestic economic pressures, a relatively dovish central bank, an unfavourable geopolitical climate and relative resilience versus its trade peers suggest there's room for further yuan weakness.

The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday slashed its 2022 China GDP forecast to 3.3% from 5.0%, far below Beijing's target of 5.5% . The downgrade jives with forecasts from global investment banks and aligns with market consensus that rate hikes will cripple the world economy.

The ADB also citedChina's continuing COVID curbs as a factor, notwithstanding indications the government may slightly relax pandemic controls .

The yuan's trade-weighted index is well above its August 2020 low of 91.42, despite USD/CNH notching a new 26-month high, as broad dollar strength has also weakened other currencies.

Yet as the yield gap between U.S. Treasuries and Chinese government bonds grows ever more negative, hitting 91 basis points on Tuesday, even longer-term yuan bulls might balk.

Meanwhile, U.S.-China tensions are ratcheting up, with President Joe Biden maintaining that the U.S. will defend Taiwan , and Washington adding more Chinese companies to a security threat list , while denying access to key technologies .

USD/CNH may attract cherry-pickers as it approaches its May 2020 record high of 7.1966, but unless Beijing changes its COVID policy, or global inflation recedes substantially, USD bulls remain in control.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

