BUZZ-COMMENT-As China's policy changes, so should investors' minds

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese policymakers have unexpectedly announced a series of groundbreaking measures since Friday to tackle two major economic challenges, signalling a significant shift that some yuan investors are still coming to terms with.

USD/CNH plummeted Friday, extending Thursday's plunge that began with weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation readings, when Beijing relaxed some of its pandemic regulations. The outsized yuan gains prompted a much lower USD/CNY fix Monday, the biggest percentage move since China's FX reform in 2005.

The abrupt easing of quarantine rules and officials' pledge to reduce the number of people in lockdown stunned yuan traders who had begun to lose hope in any policy change before March 2023. Even more gradual easing measures could be revealed soon.

Then on Sunday, authorities outlined a swathe of financing measures aimed at shoring up the broader real estate sector, which is critical to China's economic recovery.

Charts suggest the USD/CNH turnaround is just beginning, with much scope to the downside if it cracks the 7.0000 psychological barrier and then, possibly, its 100-day moving average at 6.9624. That would also break the daily Ichimoku cloud base at 6.9916, adding another bearish cue that will expose the next major support at 6.8000.

