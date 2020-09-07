BUZZ-COMMENT-As Brexit uncertainty leads - a 1.3000 test beckons

Comments into Tuesday's Brexit talks provide little fuel for a breakthrough, with both sides maintaining entrenched positions. Sterling has fallen on the uncertainty, and may have further to run.

The EU have always said that an 'even playing field' of government economic subsidy must be the cornerstone of any deal, which the UK accepted pre PM Johnson. The UK plans to override parts of Brexit withdrawal agreement, causing turmoil in Ireland, which the EU will not accept . The UK cabinet is now composed of ideologically driven hard Brexiteers, not economic pragmatists, increasing the chances of 'no deal' .

Economists believe that the current rhetoric is posturing, and a compromise will be found .

Monday's 0.8% cable drop turned the technical outlook to negative in the short term. The USD has been the driving factor for the last few weeks and currently consolidates, so there is an opportunity for negative GBP factors to lead. Monday's fresh bearish 5 & 10 daily moving average cross, combined with the close below the 21 daily moving average is a bearish signal. The setup targets the 1.2969-1.3006 area, being the lower 21 day Bollinger band and August range base. A close above 1.3275, 10 day moving average would end the downside bias.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

