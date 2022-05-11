BUZZ-COMMENT-Argument for a Norway crown correction strengthens

May 11 (Reuters) - Wednesday's FX trade is being driven by a softer U.S. dollar and improved risk sentiment, which added to a potential turn higher in oil prices bode well for the crown.

The NOK's fundamental backdrop and over-pricing of the Norges Bank's hawkish rate path have left the NOK vulnerable and led to a 10.2695 trend high for EUR/NOK early on Tuesday and a near 9% depreciation for Norway's crown since April 8.

However, there is scope for an adjustment lower in EUR/NOK and as long as today's U.S. inflation data meets expectations (Reuters poll points to softer data) there is potential for a return to levels around 10.0700-10.0800. A minimum correction off the April-May 9.4355-10.2695 gain comes in at 10.0727.

Brent oil has traded a pattern of failed daily reversal signals within a large developing triangle. This price chop has clouded direction but the signals shouldn't be ignored. A potential bullish engulfing candle today and a bounce off a support line hint at further gains. An oil price recovery would help the NOK's cause.

