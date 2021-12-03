BUZZ-COMMENT-Arguably Fed hikes don't move dollar at all

Dec 3 (Reuters) - During the Federal Reserve's 2015-2018 tightening cycle, the U.S dollar barely moved at all in trade-weighted terms once the effects of the so-called Trump trade are stripped out.

At the end of 2015, the central bank hiked the Fed Funds rate from 0.25% - the same level as today - to 0.5%. Between then and the Nov. 2016 election the dollar rose just 0.6%, before soaring in the wake of President Donald Trump's win to close the year up 4.5%.

The Fed lifted interest rates to 0.75% in Dec. 2016, and eventually to 2.5% by Dec. 2018. Despite wild fluctuations, the trade-weighted dollar closed out the tightening cycle at the same level it had posted in Jan 2016. In the meantime, Trump had talked the currency down in 2017 only for it to rebound when he claimed credit for the successful economy.

Expectations for U.S. monetary policy following the Fed flagging a taper in June have already fuelled a dollar rise far larger than that which the 50 bps of tightening priced by futures for next year might support. Speculators now betting heavily on a dollar rise may be disappointed.

For more click on [FXBUZ]

https://tmsnrt.rs/3EneX7d

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own) ((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.