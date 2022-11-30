BUZZ-COMMENT-Are options underpricing Powell's risk to FX volatility?

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Overnight options now expire at 10-am New York cut Thursday and consequently capture an eagerly awaited speech on the economic outlook and labour market from U.S Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell late Wednesday, but the minimal increase in overnight expiry implied volatility would suggest a minimal increase in the perceived risk of actual FX volatility.

However, FX dealers should remain wary as markets have been much calmer over the last 24 hours and that is likely to be weighing on very short dated implied volatility, meaning it would probably be lower if it were not for Powell's impending speech.

Overnight expiry EUR/USD implied volatility is at the same level as Tuesday's London open (before expiry captured Powell) around 17.0. In premium/break-even terms that equates to $73-pips in either direction for a basic vanilla straddle, so still a relatively big move required to justify the price. Overnight USD/JPY implied volatility is also little changed around 18.0 or 104-JPY pips in either direction, while AUD/USD overnight implied volatility is 1.0 higher at 22.0 since Tuesday - a break-even of $61-pips in either direction.

Related comment

For more click on FXBUZ

Overnight (Thursday) expiry option implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3FeugCg

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.