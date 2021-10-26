BUZZ-COMMENT-Are options underpricing impending risk to AUD/USD?

Oct 26 (Reuters) - FX options use implied volatility to gauge actual volatility expectations and determine premium but, despite some key impending data before a Reserve Bank of Australia meeting next Tuesday, implied volatility remains surprisingly low.

Volatility traders want actual volatility to outperform implied over the life of the option, so higher implied suggests expectations of higher actual volatility, and vice versa. Overnight options expire the next working day at 10 a.m. New York time so now include Wednesday's Australian CPI, but while there was plenty of two-way trading around 12.0 in Asia on Tuesday, overnight implied volatility is no higher than before capturing the data.

One-week expiry includes Wednesday's CPI, speeches by RBA Deputy Gov. Guy Debelle and RBA Assistant Gov. Michele Bullock on Thursday, and retail sales on Friday. One-week expiry now also includes next Tuesday's RBA policy announcement. However, 1-week implied volatility retains familiar levels in the upper 8's and is also trading just below 1-week daily historic at 9.0 - actual volatility using once daily cash hedging over the previous week - a fair value measure.

