BUZZ-COMMENT-Are options underpricing FX risk from U.S. CPI?

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Overnight FX options now expire at 10 a.m. New York on Thursday Oct. 12 and therefore include the U.S. CPI data for September, with changes in their premiums reflecting the perceived FX volatility risk from that data.

Future FX volatility is a key determinant of an option premium but is obviously unknown, so dealers use implied volatility - their best guess. Any difference between implied and realised volatility therefore creates a trading opportunity.

Overnight expiry also includes Wednesday's U.S. PPI data and Fed minutes from the Sept. 20 policy meeting.

Overnight expiry EUR/USD implied volatility is 11.5 from 9.5 on Tuesday - that's a premium/break-even for a simple vanilla straddle of 51 USD pips from 42 USD pips in either direction and similar to the price before the Sept. 13 CPI data.

Overnight expiry AUD/USD implied volatility peaked 16.0 at the Asia open on Wednesday from 13.5 early Tuesday, but has reverted to 13.5 - a premium/break-even of 36 USD pips in either direction. It was around 15.5 or 41 USD pips before last months CPI.

Despite having a high correlation to broader risk, USD/JPY implied volatility has been broadly heavy all week and overnight expiry is no exception. It's similar to levels seen before Thursday's U.S. CPI inclusion at 9.5, which is 59 JPY pips in either direction and compares with 14.0 and 87-JPY pips break even before the Sept. 13 release.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

