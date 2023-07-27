BUZZ-COMMENT-Are options overpricing ECB volatility risk to EUR/USD?

July 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is widely expected to mirror the U.S. Federal Reserve by raising interest rates by 25bps and being non-committal for September on Thursday, which shouldn't upset the market and makes option risk premiums seem excessive.

Overnight FX option implied volatility gauges actual volatility expectations before the next working day's 10-am New York/14 GMT expiry. Any disparity between implied and actual volatility therefore creates a trading opportunity. Overnight EUR/USD implied volatility has eased marginally since the Fed risk was priced out, but is still around 13.0 from a typical non-event day price around 9.0. In premium/break-even terms that's around 60 USD pips from 42 USD pips.

Volatility risk might come from the statement if the ECB drop "will be" from "interest rates will be brought to levels sufficiently restrictive", and markets interpret that as dovish before ECB President Christine Lagarde gets a chance to counter that at the press conference.

Overnight expiry also includes Friday's flash inflation data from France, Spain and Germany, which might provide a better bellwether for any ECB move in September to be reflected via EUR/USD and justify the slightly higher volatility risk premium.

