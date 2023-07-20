BUZZ-COMMENT-Are option markets overstating Fed risk to FX?

July 20 (Reuters) - FX option implied volatility gauges actual volatility expectations, and gains in one-week expiry since next Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement was factored in look high.

The market is almost fully expecting a 25bps hike to 5.25% to be the Fed's last in the current cycle, before being able to start easing policy in May 2024 FEDWATCH. Recent jobs and inflation data have supported this view, and lower the risk for any surprise policy changes or official rhetoric to reignite real FX volatility.

However, FX option implied volatility in those G10 FX pairings with the highest sensitivity to risk and real volatility is much higher since their expiry dates included the policy decision.

USD/JPY one-week implied volatility jumped from 10.0 to 11.25 - a new high since mid-June. Traders should expect another significant jump when expiry captures the July 28 Bank of Japan policy decision from Friday.

AUD/USD one-week expiry implied volatility saw a bigger jump from 10.0 to 11.75 on Thursday. EUR/USD one-week implied volatility also saw a big jump from 6.0 to 8.0, but does include next Thursday's European Central Bank rate decision. Interest rate futures suggest a 25bps hike to 3.75% is almost fully priced but might not quite be the ECB's last in the cycle 0#ECBWATCH.

