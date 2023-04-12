BUZZ-COMMENT-Are FX options underpricing the U.S. CPI risk?

April 12 (Reuters) - Markets have been eagerly awaiting Wednesdays U.S. CPI data for clues about the U.S. interest rate path, but FX option volatility premiums would suggest there will be a minimal FX reaction.

Implied volatility is the FX option market's gauge of actual volatility expectations and any difference between the two will create the trading opportunity. Therefore, overnight (next working day at 10-am New York) expiry implied volatility would typically be marked higher before a potentially market moving event to reflect the increased risk of actual volatility.

Overnight G10 FX implied volatility gains were rather tame when expiry first captured the CPI data from Tuesday and have already run into selling interest. Current levels are actually quite near the recent average and well below the highs seen before previous 2023 U.S. CPI data.

Dealers might expect the data to be close to expectations where it won't rock the USD outlook and/or they are extremely well covered with existing option strikes that will help to quell any actual volatility.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

