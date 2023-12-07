BUZZ-COMMENT-Are FX options underestimating U.S. NFP risk?

Dec 7 (Reuters) - FX options use implied volatility to gauge the extent of the realised FX volatility on which they thrive, but overnight options have posted only minimal gains since their expiry included Friday's U.S. jobs data.

Overnight is the shortest duration option with its expiry being the next working day at 10-am New York/15.00 GMT. Any implied volatility gains after its expiry, such as a potentially market moving event like Friday's jobs data, will show the extent of additional FX volatility which dealers feel the event may generate.

Overnight expiry EUR/USD implied volatility was 10.5 in early London Wednesday and, after a brief increase to 12.5 at the Asia open on Thursday as expiry included Friday's jobs data, it's dropped back to 10.25. The premium/break-even for a simple vanilla straddle using a 10.25 implied volatility is just 46 USD pips in either direction.

Overnight expiry GBP/USD implied volatility is 12.25 from 11.5 - a tame increase to 64 from 60 USD pips in either direction. Overnight AUD/USD implied volatility increased from 14.5 to 16.0 since including Friday's U.S. jobs data, which is a premium break-even of 44 USD pips from 39 USD pips.

Overnight expiry USD/JPY implied volatility has seen the biggest increase since Wednesday, but that's due to Thursday's spot fall and the related option implied volatility gains. Its now 16.0 from 13.0 - a premium/break-even of 97 JPY pips from 79 JPY pips in either direction.

Overnight expiry FXO implied volatility since including Friday's U.S. NFP https://tmsnrt.rs/3RdomFZ

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

